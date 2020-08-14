You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump admin. awards contract for Virtual Border Wall
Letter: Trump admin. awards contract for Virtual Border Wall

Customs and Border Protection announced last week that they have awarded California technology firm Anduril Industries with a multi-million dollar five year contract to erect 200 "autonomous" radar surveillance towers along the border to detect individuals and vehicles illegally entering the country. The towers would supplement the border wall now being constructed. There is no wall on the Tohono O'Odham reservation as they refuse to allow it. The reservation spans 70 miles along the border and is a common gateway for narcotics and human smuggling. These towers would likely be placed there. But keep in mind, surveillance towers only observe activity, they do not stop it like a physical barrier can. If there are no Border Patrol agents available in the area to respond, then it is useless. And even if apprehended, illegal immigrants can still request asylum or request to go before an Immigration judge. A previous Boeing SBInet border surveillance camera project, that started under Bush and ended under Obama, failed costing tax payers over a $billion.

David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Agent

Northwest side

