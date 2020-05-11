Letter: Trump at Honeywell Mask Facility

I don't know about you, but I've had enough. Seeing Trump on the front page, of the Star, at the Honeywell facility, maskless. Even though their protocal requires a mask, even though everyone, had one on, except Trump and his "henchmen." Pathetic, inappropriate, and absolutely ridiculous! While President Macron, in France, makes wearing a mask, an act of National Pride, per today's star. Trump makes a mockery of a pandemic.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
