Letter: Trump Campaign Payment to Finchem PLLC

I was interested to read the Trump Election campaign paid over $6,000 to Representative Finchem’s PLLC, Mark Finchem PLLC. According to Finchem, the money was to repay him for security and crowd control. I checked the Arizona Corporation Commission website and found that the PLLC was incorporated January 31, 2008 and its stated purpose was “real estate sales & management.” The stated corporate purpose changed on January 29, 2014, when an amendment was filed modifying the professional services “to render professional real estate, cemetery or membership campground services.” Unless he was providing cemetery service to the Trump campaign, I’m not sure how the meeting for which he needed security was within the corporate purposes. In view of the corporate purpose, it’s interesting the Arizona Real Estate Department website shows his brokerage license is inactive; he was severed as an associate broker as of March 29, 2019.
Donald Klein
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.