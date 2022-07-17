Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circles while extruding razor blades from its hind end.

Trying to execute a successful Republican primary campaign with Trump's daily bullying and childish harassment is like living with a loaded double-barreled shotgun in your mouth. You can't spit the gun barrel out, you can't talk about issues, and you must conduct your campaign while living with Trump's mutating militant Republican base up in your face 24/7.