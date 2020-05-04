Letter: Trump gets credit for two percent of ventorlators

I would like to complement Tim Steller's letter of 4/17/2020. He was right on. The point that caught my eye was that Gov. Ducey (R) and Sen. Mc Sally (R) praised Trump for sending 100 ventilators to Arizona. People do the math. That is about one ventilator per hospital. They admit they asked for 5000 then dropped down to 500 which is 10 % of the asked amount. Then down to 100 which is 2% of what was needed. They are very happy with that minute amount. It sounds like it doesn't take much to amuse them. But then again about 2% is quite an accomplishment for the Trump Administration has done.
Al Lindseth
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
