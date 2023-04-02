Letter: Trump Indicted Jim Cook, Southeast side Apr 2, 2023 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Looks like Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers finally got the perp walk she has been yearning for.Jim CookSoutheast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Southeast Side Parliament And Legislative Bodies Politics Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: U of A basketball Dear Tommy Lloyd and Wildcat players, Letter: Drag Queen Story Hour, Intolerance by "Christians" Question: Why do the so-called followers of Jesus Christ not follow his teachings of tolerance? Have they not read the Beatitudes, the stories… Letter: $10K increase in AZ teacher pay The $700M cost of a bill to raise teacher pay $10,000 may sound huge. But do the math-- a population of 7.3+M works out to less than a $96 a p… Letter: Keri Lake considers running for another office According to Newsweek, Kari Lake says she's seriously considering a major run after looking at polls. Presumably she is considering running fo… Letter: Re: "Hobbs: Scheduled execution is unlikely next week" The Arizona Governor has it exactly to pause the state on the death penalty. The more time we spend studying it, the closer we will come to st… Comments may be used in print.