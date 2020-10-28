 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump motorcycle escort parade
Regarding the illegal motorcycle escort parades through Tucson on September 5th and October 10th of this year, I was shocked to read that political operatives could pose as Tucson police using lookalike uniforms and motorcycles and then evade responsibility by suggesting that it was all " a misunderstanding." In my opinion, this was, and is, a daylight sibling of the Portland, Oregon incident last summer where undercover police (or thugs impersonating police) in unmarked SUVs abducted protesters with the apparent goal to intimidate their political opposition. Political intimidation is not the American way... yet. I urge everyone to vote as if our Democracy is at risk, because it surely is.

In my opinion, here in Tucson charges should be pressed against the parade organizers for obstructing traffic and impersonating police officers.

Gregory Faith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

