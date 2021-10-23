Letter: Trump now claims voter fraud in Pima

Why are we entertaining lunacy and giving Trump free press with his wacky claims? Traditionally we have called this type of misbehavior, "being a sore loser". The election is over. Biden won fair and square, let's move on.
Following Trump's trajectory in trying to rewrite elections we could challenge every election just because the other candidate won. Following this rabbit hole we could argue about past elections, 2016, 2012, 2008.
Please, for the sake of our democracy let's not give credence to these lies and deceptions. Biden won, acknowledge the facts and move forward.
Saúl Ostroff
Midtown
