Letter: Trump Parade Blessing Violated Church/State Separation
The Oct. 17 article about the Tucson Trump Parade states the pastor from "the park Church on South Columbus Boulevard" blessed the crowd before the caravan headed out. The article concluded with a quote from the organizer who said, "We want to play by the rules. We want to do everything by the book."

Going by the book would be obeying federal law, which mandates separation between church and state. Branch Ministries vs. Rossoti (federal case quoted on the IRs web site) ruled "The government has a compelling interest in maintaining the integrity of the tax system and in not subsidizing partisan political activity." We are a democracy not a theocracy. If "the park Church" benefits from tax exempt status perhaps the pastor should refrain from publicly blessing a parade promoting a particular candidate, especially on church property.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am Christian and happy to report my pastor has never indicated how I should vote nor used our church to stage a political rally.

Julie Bowers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

