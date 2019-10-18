The Kurds were our allies in the war against Iraq and in Syria. The US had a deal to protect them. The Kurds did the dirty work and took out much of ISIS. Now Pres Trump is abandoning these brave people as he as forgotten our deal to make one with Turkey where he has a Trump Tower. Twelve million Kurds are left helpless as the Turkish army has a military line ready to invade and annihilate this culture.
None of our allies will support us if we fail to support them. This is a huge mistake that will rattle our allies--what's left of them. So world leaders know the way to get what they want, build a Trump Tower. No matter if your people have shed their blood for America.
Pam Farris
Northwest side
