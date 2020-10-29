Letter: Trump Should Respect Romero

Mayor Romero is not disrespecting Trump. She is calling out the Trump reelection campaign for not respecting the City of Tucson because the campaign is stiffing Tucson for services provided. But since the letter writer of 10/29/20 brought up the idea that Romero owes Trump respect: What has Trump done to earn respect? The Office of the President may be entitled to an appearance of respect but the person in the President's chair has to earn respect just as anybody else should earn respect. Has Trump done that in his personal, business & political life? Why would you respect somebody who consistently lies, cheats & steals as an individual, a business owner & politician? He won't release his tax returns because that would be a Wizard Of Oz moment. You would see the man-child behind the curtain. All fluff, no substance.
JAMES ABELS
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
