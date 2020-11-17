Letter: Trump Statistics

Trump supporters bragging about his statistical accomplishments but point none out. I shall point out a few for you to ponder. Most lies told , more deaths on his watch than were killed in Viet Nam and Korea! Largest Pandemic to hit with no plan to fight it in history! Most inept and incompetent administration in US history.
Just a few statistics for you Trumpies to ponder.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
