Letter: Trump visit to Phoenix
I am a grandmother. I have been very careful. Always wear a mask. Stay away from crowds. Have not gone to a restaurant, a mall or a theater. Have not seen my dearest friends in many months.

I spend a lot of my time at home. I am furious that the supporters of the president think it is their right as well as his to risk my health in order to attend a propaganda celebration. How is it that they have the right to endanger to my life, my friend who is suffering from cancer or my young grandchildren? How can decent people behave with such reckless behavior? How can they follow such a man who gets to have his despicable and cavalier attitude bring them together.

Shame on Trump and his sycophants McSally and Ducey. Shame on the public followers of their ignorant leadership.

G Keith

Northeast side

