Letter: Trump will NOT be vindicated

Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
I just read the letter from Elizabeth Hinesley who clearly was never in the military. She touts that the former prez will be vindicated, why and for what, I'm not sure. She asked, "When did joining the military mean submitting one's entire being, a puppet for the state, even relinquishing the right to determine what does and doesn't go inside our bodies?" To answer her, the minute we signed up and put our name on the bottom line. That wasn't a democratic senator that established this policy, it's the military that did. Don't try to pawn off Bogus beliefs and call it a democratic conspiracy.
John Bingham
Northwest side
