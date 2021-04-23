 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump will NOT be vindicated
View Comments

Letter: Trump will NOT be vindicated

  • Comments

Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."

I just read the letter from Elizabeth Hinesley who clearly was never in the military. She touts that the former prez will be vindicated, why and for what, I'm not sure. She asked, "When did joining the military mean submitting one's entire being, a puppet for the state, even relinquishing the right to determine what does and doesn't go inside our bodies?" To answer her, the minute we signed up and put our name on the bottom line. That wasn't a democratic senator that established this policy, it's the military that did. Don't try to pawn off Bogus beliefs and call it a democratic conspiracy.

John Bingham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball coaches

Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men's coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Barnes…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News