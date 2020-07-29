Letter: Trump's and Yee's Selective Vision of the American Dream
Dear Editor,

In today's Opinion section, the OpEd by Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee celebrates Trump's vision for economic freedom. Immigrant families' success stories such as hers do deserve to be celebrated. And yet, both for her and for Mr. Trump, theirs is a very restricted view and a hypocritical one. She admires successful immigrants and yet supports someone who works against those who would like to immigrate.

Why then would they not encourage more immigrants whose own dream is to succeed and be safe in our country? Apparently the opportunity to build a more economically successful life is only accorded to some. Those who already are here? Those who come from "acceptable" countries?

This hypocrisy goes against what the United States of America stands for. Trump's and Yee's selective and ultra-nationalist bias will deplete the economic success, entrepreneurial energy, and innovation that has made our country what it has been historically.

Penny Pestle

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

