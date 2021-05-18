Letter: Trump's border wall in AZ seems to be working

After the 2019 flood of Central Americans coming into the country, Trump began aggressive construction of the border wall in Arizona. Congress appropriated some money for that, but Trump also used money from the Dept. of Defense's budget. By the end of Trump's term, about 225 miles of new and reconstructed wall had been built in Arizona, only 51 of 280 completed in Texas. Trump faced multiple litigations by anti-wallers in federal courts delaying construction. Mexico did not pay for it, although Trump's better trade deal with Mexico replacing NAFTA may indirectly do so long term. Many opposed the wall here in Arizona including environmentalists and especially those at the Arizona Daily Star. I lost count of the number of anti-wall articles written by the Star's Curt Prendergast. Now we have another Central American migrant flood occurring, but unlike 2019, most are entering by crossing the knee deep Rio Grande River in Texas, where there is NO wall!
Tom Galloway
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.