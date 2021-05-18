 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's border wall in AZ seems to be working
View Comments

Letter: Trump's border wall in AZ seems to be working

  • Comments

After the 2019 flood of Central Americans coming into the country, Trump began aggressive construction of the border wall in Arizona. Congress appropriated some money for that, but Trump also used money from the Dept. of Defense's budget. By the end of Trump's term, about 225 miles of new and reconstructed wall had been built in Arizona, only 51 of 280 completed in Texas. Trump faced multiple litigations by anti-wallers in federal courts delaying construction. Mexico did not pay for it, although Trump's better trade deal with Mexico replacing NAFTA may indirectly do so long term. Many opposed the wall here in Arizona including environmentalists and especially those at the Arizona Daily Star. I lost count of the number of anti-wall articles written by the Star's Curt Prendergast. Now we have another Central American migrant flood occurring, but unlike 2019, most are entering by crossing the knee deep Rio Grande River in Texas, where there is NO wall!

Tom Galloway

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News