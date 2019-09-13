There was a Boo-hoo article on KOLD13 news website about a Tucson bike store “already feeling the effects of the tariffs” on their supply of cheap Chinese made bikes and goods. The article states that the owner is being forced to raise the costs of his retail items. From the article: “Everything you'll find [in]his shop came from the two main manufacturers in China or Taiwan. Which means all of it is now more expensive. Today’s new 15% tariff on Chinese imports effects helmets, tubes, and the bike itself.” Then I web searched “American made Bikes” and assorted gear. the list was very long, go to welovelist.com and see for yourself. Go’s to show that “political” profits and narratives are more important than our own workers and businesses here in our country to some people. Now buy American goods and put our workers and products first! Is that to much to ask of those who dislike the "Trump" Tariffs?
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
