Letter: Trump's Wall
Letter: Trump's Wall

Re: the April 19 articel "New wall sections would spell end for Ariz. jaguars, environmentalists and ex-official say."

My family and I have been wondering for weeks if the wall is still being built and why. The IF was answered in this morning's paper in the article about jaguars written by Tony Davis. Yes, it is still being built. Now for the WHY? The wall won't stop drug smuggling since most of the smugglers cross at ports of entry. The wall should be put on hold to protect the jaguars and other animals that migrate back and forth between the US and Mexico. The wall should be put on hold and the money spent on the work to contain COVID-19. How can the administration think the wall is more important than the thousands of people who have died from this virus? We want the wall stopped!

Judy Moll

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

