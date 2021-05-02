Letter: Trump's winning new vote total

There is only one purpose for the recount of Maricopa County ballots: to change the honest outcome to one desired by Trumpeteers, by disallowing Biden ballots, by damaging and/or losing ballots cast for Biden, and changing the ballots. It's probable Sen. Fann has 10's of thousands of blank ballots she can fill in for Trump, to replace honest ones. Across the country, not just in Arizona, Republican brazen disregard for the people and truth blows away oversight and ethics. They're getting away with it. Most of us get riled but do nothing. There's probably not a single Republican in Congress or state legislatures who shouldn't be recalled. So, what's your guess Sen Fann and her accomplices will decide their vote count to be: 2,000,000 for Trump, 100,000 for Biden. Or less overtly crooked totals: 1,100,000Trump, 1,000,000 Biden. It will be for Trump.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.