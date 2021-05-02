 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's winning new vote total
View Comments

Letter: Trump's winning new vote total

  • Comments

There is only one purpose for the recount of Maricopa County ballots: to change the honest outcome to one desired by Trumpeteers, by disallowing Biden ballots, by damaging and/or losing ballots cast for Biden, and changing the ballots. It's probable Sen. Fann has 10's of thousands of blank ballots she can fill in for Trump, to replace honest ones. Across the country, not just in Arizona, Republican brazen disregard for the people and truth blows away oversight and ethics. They're getting away with it. Most of us get riled but do nothing. There's probably not a single Republican in Congress or state legislatures who shouldn't be recalled. So, what's your guess Sen Fann and her accomplices will decide their vote count to be: 2,000,000 for Trump, 100,000 for Biden. Or less overtly crooked totals: 1,100,000Trump, 1,000,000 Biden. It will be for Trump.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News