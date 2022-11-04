Letter: Trust In Campaign Messages

Campaigning is too often built on false narratives where credibility and accountability are set aside. We are bombarded with hateful, calculated political ads that distort the truth or outright lie. They are produced not to tell us what’s good about the candidate but to sling mud on their opponent. The roadside is littered with an excessive number of political signs that junk up the landscape. My mailbox is full of flashy but false political fliers that continue the same messages. The people responsible for the lies and ugly mess are the ones we are supposed to trust to run our governments. Is it any wonder why there is little public trust in politicians? There are caring people with good intentions who are sincere about involvement in public service. Politics is a dirty business where getting elected is more important than doing the right thing for the people represented.