Letter: Truth and Lies

Justin Harris’s opinion of Kirsten Engel needs fact check. Engel does not want to defund the police and she does not encourage criminals to commit crime in Arizona. She also did not vote to increase IRS staff because she is not in the US House YET. Her opponent has not spoken out against the criminals who breached the Capitol on January 6th nor has he spoken out against voter intimidation his party encourages; so who is really for law and order? Kirsten Engel’s opponents know that she is a water rights and environmental expert who supports total equality of all people regardless of race, religion, gender, or who they love. Their candidate lacks the qualifications to serve in the US House so they resort to distorting the truth and blatant lies.