 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Truth and Lies

  • Comments

Justin Harris’s opinion of Kirsten Engel needs fact check. Engel does not want to defund the police and she does not encourage criminals to commit crime in Arizona. She also did not vote to increase IRS staff because she is not in the US House YET. Her opponent has not spoken out against the criminals who breached the Capitol on January 6th nor has he spoken out against voter intimidation his party encourages; so who is really for law and order? Kirsten Engel’s opponents know that she is a water rights and environmental expert who supports total equality of all people regardless of race, religion, gender, or who they love. Their candidate lacks the qualifications to serve in the US House so they resort to distorting the truth and blatant lies.

Colleen Van Leuven

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News