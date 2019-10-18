So where would some or all of us be if we accepted as “absolute truths” what the “world’s experts” have predicted from time to time about the future? By some newspaper accounts, dead or starving. Clues? Headline, Los Angles Times, 1967: “Dire Famine Forecast by 1975.” Quote, New York Times, 1969: “everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 1989.” Wow! Or a Boston Globe quote, 1970: America will be “subject to water rationing by 1974 and food rationing by 1980.” Didn’t happened. Next time? Like in the Green New Deal prediction. Maybe. Or a Washington Post article:1971: Reports that leading atmospheric scientist predicts coming “new ice age” and only “50 to 60” years to save ourselves from freezing to death. So what’s the point? The present-day global hysteria about “climate crisis” may contain “some untruths,” so one might be cautioned to thoroughly vent all sources before slipping into your parka.
Don Weaver
Midtown
