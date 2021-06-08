 Skip to main content
Letter: Truth stays the same.
First like would like to thank Marvin montez for his service, as well as his letter 6/5.

Your quote” People who served in the military sacrificed everyday so you can have the freedom to say no. Especially when it comes to government overreaches into our basic liberties.”

Collin Kappernick took a knee to protest systemic violence against people of color, by police. By exercising his first amendment rights, (his basic liberty) he was ridiculed by “leaders” and was persecuted for being disrespectful to our military.

Aren’t both these examples of “basic liberties”? So which way is it, do we treat those that speak out equally? Or do we condem those who disagree with our point of view?

Also I’m pretty sure the last president cheated to win, he wasn’t a democratic though. Just sayin.

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

