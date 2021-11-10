Letter: Try an Attitude Adjustnment

Are you tired of the daily anger and vitriol on this "Letters to the Editor" page? Let me offer a better way to look at things:
Life is good... occasionally troublesome, but still good. Our blessings outweigh our challenges many times over. But there's just one problem. Though we may be awash in blessings, they are usually quiet, peaceful, inconspicuous... below the din of everyday life - always in the background.
But problems, angst and anxiety are like a bull in a china shop. They barge into our lives, unexpected and uninvited. They're loud, obnoxious and seem to demand our immediate attention. This is the reverse of how we should evaluate our lives.
Don't take your blessings for granted. And don't let the rough spots define your view of the world. Tune out the negative and tune in the positive... you'll feel better! It works for me...
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
