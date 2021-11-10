 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Try an Attitude Adjustnment
View Comments

Letter: Try an Attitude Adjustnment

  • Comments

Are you tired of the daily anger and vitriol on this "Letters to the Editor" page? Let me offer a better way to look at things:

Life is good... occasionally troublesome, but still good. Our blessings outweigh our challenges many times over. But there's just one problem. Though we may be awash in blessings, they are usually quiet, peaceful, inconspicuous... below the din of everyday life - always in the background.

But problems, angst and anxiety are like a bull in a china shop. They barge into our lives, unexpected and uninvited. They're loud, obnoxious and seem to demand our immediate attention. This is the reverse of how we should evaluate our lives.

Don't take your blessings for granted. And don't let the rough spots define your view of the world. Tune out the negative and tune in the positive... you'll feel better! It works for me...

Bud Snyder

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gosar and Riggs

As information about the Jan. 6 insurrection becomes clearer, it's obvious Paul Gosar and Andy Riggs, Republican Members of Congress, encourag…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News