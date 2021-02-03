 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: trying to censure mail in voting
View Comments

Letter: trying to censure mail in voting

  • Comments

It seems republicans in the state legislature are mad the state went blue, so they are trying to brake something that has worked very well for Arizona for over 20 years; Mail in voting.

Since they can’t win legitimately, can’t win by lying to convince everyone the vote was rigged, or fraudulent, they resort to changing the law to better their chances. Like gerrymandering but different.

They want to require you to;

• Request mail in ballots each and every time instead of it being automatic.

• Return ballots in person to a polling place and not mail it back.

• Return it yourself. You could not return it for your parent who can’t drive any longer, they are out of luck.

• Have your mail in ballot notarized before you return it.

The same people who censured Cindy McCain, Doug Ducey and Jeff Flake want to censure you by gutting AZ’s mail in voting system. Where have the real Republicans gone?

T. Peterson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News