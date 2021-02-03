Letter: trying to censure mail in voting

It seems republicans in the state legislature are mad the state went blue, so they are trying to brake something that has worked very well for Arizona for over 20 years; Mail in voting.
Since they can’t win legitimately, can’t win by lying to convince everyone the vote was rigged, or fraudulent, they resort to changing the law to better their chances. Like gerrymandering but different.
They want to require you to;
• Request mail in ballots each and every time instead of it being automatic.
• Return ballots in person to a polling place and not mail it back.
• Return it yourself. You could not return it for your parent who can’t drive any longer, they are out of luck.
• Have your mail in ballot notarized before you return it.
The same people who censured Cindy McCain, Doug Ducey and Jeff Flake want to censure you by gutting AZ’s mail in voting system. Where have the real Republicans gone?
T. Peterson
Northwest side
