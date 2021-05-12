 Skip to main content
Letter: Trying to find a strand of orange hair in a haystack of ballots
Republican demagogues in Arizona have again gone against the 60+ percent of the people in the state and the country who want voting rights to be fair, less restrictive. They've gone against business leaders and even their Republican constituents. For those who spent the last four years in a coma, you may ask why these rights are being taken away, especially in Arizona.

Voting restrictions are being put in place by the very people who have shown their support for a man of limited intelligence and 99 Cent Store hair dye. This person, who reads 'Mein Kampf,' has never been truthful to anyone, like his godhead in Germany, during the 1930s to 1945, yelled "Fraud!"

After 60 courts, including the Supreme Court, said there was no fraud in the elections, after Governors, including Republicans, sanctified the vote, his gut has cost the United States millions, if not billions, of dollars of taxpayer money.

These extremists are trying to find a strand of orange hair in a haystack.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

