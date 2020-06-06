Letter: Trying to shop Local
Letter: Trying to shop Local

On Wednesday I had an MRI and today I saw my neighborhood dentist. In both places I felt safe because of the amazing precautions I witnessed by the staff and management. Upon leaving the dentist I visited my locally owned hardware store. Sadly I didn't see any employees taking any precautions, or wearing a mask like myself. I want to support my neighborhood businesses, but it's not likely if they choose not to follow any simple, commonsense procedures.

Susan Essington

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

