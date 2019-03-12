While I appreciate Cathalena Burch's review of Friday night's performance I must add that my husband and I listened to this concert on Thursday night. We attended the TSO performance at the Green Valley Recreation's West Center and can attest to the excellent concert including Conductor Gomez' violin skills. Ms. Burch's review was exactly what we saw (and heard) thank you. We were also rewarded by a short solo performance from Mr. Gomez in his introductory talk prior to the concert. We, in Green Valley, are very fortunate that we can attend TSO performances at least 4 times per year without the added drive to Tucson. We appreciate the orchestra coming here and thank them.
Vicky Mournian
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.