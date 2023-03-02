Bill Walton's description of Azuolas Tubelis' fast break basket during the second half of the Oregon game tonight (Feb. 2): "In the shadow, historically of Arvydas Sabonis, running the floor, so graceful, so beautiful, like the water coming down Sabino Canyon."

And it was a magnificent display of athleticism. After a rebound from Courtney Ramey, Tubelis took off for the basket. Ramey threw a perfect pass... Oh heck, it'll be on the all the highlights. Watch it... more than once.

You writers of letters to the editor who don't like Bill Walton, he spoke poetry during a live game broadcast as effortlessly as Tubelis made that basket. Turn the volume up and listen carefully. Walton is brilliant. Tubelis made history.

Bill Smith

Vail