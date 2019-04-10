Re: the April 3 article "Tucson Air Guard presence comes with some surprises."
Ken Cook's story about the Tucson Air Guard was unsettling. The Guard's mission is serious and deadly. They train pilots to bring violence against enemies of our country. The drone crews in Tucson probably drop weapons on people in other countries. The ANG's job is dangerous. A student pilot died in 2017. The ANG crews and their families pay the emotional and financial costs of deployments. We taxpayers pay hundreds of millions of dollars to operate the ANG.
But Mr. Cook thinks the Guard is "cool" because it spends hundreds of millions of our tax dollars and provides so many jobs with those dollars. He seems to be fixated by all the numbers and is tone-deaf to the life and death realities of the ANG and the great personal costs to the ANG members, their families and the tax-paying public who are defended by the Guard.
John Higgins
Southeast side
