Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I understood the reason for the closures but wondered about the lives of the workers, who may or may not be receiving a paycheck. It is the worker that has kept our economy vibrant and afloat through the purchase of services and goods. Their reduced purchasing has and will continue to have a ripple effect on many lives and throughout economy. Hopefully, when the contraction stops and the expansion begins, these workers will still have jobs.
Keith Gorley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!