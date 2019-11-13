I just moved to this beautiful city that I LOVE! I was quite dismayed to learn of the city’s requirement that garbage (Non recyclables) must be tied up in a plastic bag. Plastic is killing this planet!
Nationwide the practice of picking up dog poop and putting it in a plastic bags is absurd! What do you think future archeologists are gonna find? It’s going to be pretty smelly! Garbage and poop still encased in plastic!! We need to find a better way of cleaning up after our pets and ourselves!!
While I’m at it packaging is out of control nationwide. Why does something like say a flashlight have to be encased in plastic, cardboard and more plastic? Does it have germs? It’s often a struggle to get products out!!! The money companies must spend to do this !! Those plastics are not recyclable. Just to hang on a peg on a display rack? Straws and plastic bags are only the beginning. Stop the madness!
Linda Gleitz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.