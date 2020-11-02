Letter: Tucson area COVID-19 cases increase 66% in one week

Surprise....Surprise!!!!! Viral genetic variants are generated during viral replication. They will infect a new host if genetically adapted to that host. This is the case with COVID_19. It's spread within human populations is related to the population density: Tucson: Population Density: 2,327.1/sq mi (Tucson, Arizona Population 2020 (Demographics, Maps)
The COVID_19 pandemic is a natural consequence of overpopulation; a portend of the future if population growth is not reversed.
Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an exponentially growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."...the COVID_19 Pandemic.
Wake up Citizens of Tucson!! We need to convert to a Social Democracy with an understanding of the consequences of Overpopulation, and, it's Control!! If expanding populations are not reversed, Microbial Variants, like COVID_19, will continue to disrupt, and possibly destroy, Human Society!!
The question: Is Human Society on the path of Self Destruction?...and..as a car driving toward a precipice; are we at the fulcrum or have we moved beyond?
Francis Saitta
Downtown
