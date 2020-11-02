 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson area COVID-19 cases increase 66% in one week
View Comments

Letter: Tucson area COVID-19 cases increase 66% in one week

Surprise....Surprise!!!!! Viral genetic variants are generated during viral replication. They will infect a new host if genetically adapted to that host. This is the case with COVID_19. It's spread within human populations is related to the population density: Tucson: Population Density: 2,327.1/sq mi (Tucson, Arizona Population 2020 (Demographics, Maps)

The COVID_19 pandemic is a natural consequence of overpopulation; a portend of the future if population growth is not reversed.

Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an exponentially growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."...the COVID_19 Pandemic.

Wake up Citizens of Tucson!! We need to convert to a Social Democracy with an understanding of the consequences of Overpopulation, and, it's Control!! If expanding populations are not reversed, Microbial Variants, like COVID_19, will continue to disrupt, and possibly destroy, Human Society!!

The question: Is Human Society on the path of Self Destruction?...and..as a car driving toward a precipice; are we at the fulcrum or have we moved beyond?

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News