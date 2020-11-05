Letter: Tucson area Covid-19 cases increase 66 percent in one week

I read with consternation the October 31st article that reports that Tucson area Covid-19 cases have drastically increased. Might testing more broadly help with the understanding of the spread in Pima County? When a resolution was proposed to test students in a more comprehensive manner earlier in October, the U of A did not act in the best interests of our community:
"This resolution should fail because a blanket requirement for testing with no consideration of constitutional or civil rights, no consideration of religious or cultural concerns being balanced with requirements to produce ones own organic material, that is not appropriate," said Jon Dudas, Vice President of the University of Arizona.
We Arizonans are relying on professionals and elected officials to steer our public health in a direction John McCain would have supported:
“I hope we can again rely on humility, on our need to cooperate, on our dependence on each other to learn how to trust each other again and by so doing better serve" all of us.
Rachel Hawes
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
