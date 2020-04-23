Letter: Tucson-based initiative Health Care Workers (HCW)
Letter: Tucson-based initiative Health Care Workers (HCW)

Re: the April 19 article "Help health-care workers keep their loved ones safe."

I am writing in support of the Tucson-based initiative Health Care Workers (HCW) Hosted: Coordinating Community Support for HCW, which I read about in yesterday’s editorial page. As a mental health counselor in the community working with individuals and families, I recognize the importance of offering wellness counseling and mental health support to frontline health workers, their partners and children. In these times of insecurity, it is important to recognize the psychological impact on children as well. This is rarely discussed yet can weigh heavily on parents. Our health care workers and their families are going through so much right now. It is good to see that an initiative is being mounted to offer these families the services they need, but do not know where and how to access. Thank you members of HCW Hosted for having the vision to create this resource.

Bari Ross, LPC

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

