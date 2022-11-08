 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Burn Clinic at Banner

I would like to thank Banner-University Medical Center Tucson for taking on a burn unit.

I own and operate a Billboard company in Michigan and encountered serious burns to my hands while installing a sign.

I was rushed to Hurley Medical Center burn unit in Flint, Michigan which I am eternally grateful.

Later I was asked to speak at a fundraiser for the burn unit, and after researching burn units was alarmed. At the time there were only 132 burn units in the United States. When 911 happened the medical community right away thought they would need to transport several burn victims around the United States. Medical personnel began to call around the country to burn units to see how many beds were available and surprised at how few were available. Roughly 1500 beds in the US total.

Since 911 to my knowledge there has been a decline in new burn units.

Clifford G Miller

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

