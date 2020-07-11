Letter: Tucson Chamber of Commerce opposes everything

I live in Ducey-ville. The Governor has promised to cut taxes every year, and he has. This cut in taxes causes Ducey-ville to not have enough money for necessities. That's why our funding for education is 50th in the nation, our nurses and other hospital heroes are poorly paid, and even what we pay our unemployed ranks 49th in the nation.
So what is the answer...INITIATIVES! I noticed that several have been filed. They have some commonalities; they each needed 237,000 signatures, they each managed 400,000+ (during a pandemic) and the Chamber of Commerce is opposed to all.
Not really knowing what a Chamber of Commerce does, I researched and found "it is a business based advocacy organization that represents businesses." But do they? I don't think so! If these initiatives fail, we will again see teachers, nurses, and other professionals leave Ducey-ville for better pay elsewhere. Our community will suffer. Business owners, withdraw from the Chamber, it's not helping our community!
Ken Freed
East side
