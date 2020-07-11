Letter: Tucson Chamber of Commerce opposes everything
View Comments

Letter: Tucson Chamber of Commerce opposes everything

I live in Ducey-ville. The Governor has promised to cut taxes every year, and he has. This cut in taxes causes Ducey-ville to not have enough money for necessities. That's why our funding for education is 50th in the nation, our nurses and other hospital heroes are poorly paid, and even what we pay our unemployed ranks 49th in the nation.

So what is the answer...INITIATIVES! I noticed that several have been filed. They have some commonalities; they each needed 237,000 signatures, they each managed 400,000+ (during a pandemic) and the Chamber of Commerce is opposed to all.

Not really knowing what a Chamber of Commerce does, I researched and found "it is a business based advocacy organization that represents businesses." But do they? I don't think so! If these initiatives fail, we will again see teachers, nurses, and other professionals leave Ducey-ville for better pay elsewhere. Our community will suffer. Business owners, withdraw from the Chamber, it's not helping our community!

Ken Freed

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News