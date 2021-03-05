Letter: Tucson charities welcome food donations

Re: the March 3 article "Now's the time squeezing every ounce of tangerine tree can be fruitful for all."
Many thanks to Tim Steller for reminding us not to let our extra tree fruit and garden produce go to waste, when there are destitute Tucsonans hungry for fresh fruits and vegetables, especially now that people are scraping by because of the pandemic. I am glad he also featured Iskashita Refugee Network who will come to your house to harvest your unwanted produce for distribution to refugee families.
Another group always in need of donated fresh produce is Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, Tucson’s largest soup kitchen, serving soup and packed lunches to 400 to 500 hungry and homeless people every single day, as well as larger food bags to over 100 families. Casa Maria depends on cash and food donations from the community to continue its mission of feeding Tucson's poor and homeless. Fruits like tangerines or apples that can be included in lunch bags are particularly valued.
Anne Stericker
East side
