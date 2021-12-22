Letter: Tucson City Council gets sued by Pima County on water rates

Residents of unincorporated Pima County owe thanks to the County Board of Supervisors for suing Tucson over differential water rates. The City Council raised rates on a specified group
of residents without adequate cost data demonstrating the need for an increase on these residents, but as importantly demonstrated that they might do it again. They further alienate the same group they want to represent through annexation that will require their vote! The Council evidently forgets they operate a monopoly water system obligated to service the County, with these residents having no options to get water elsewhere, and have no representation on the election of those proposing the rates! We suspect that when the decision was made to have the City responsible for water and the County responsible
for sewer, no one would ever have imagined this outcome. We are certain the court will see the issue correctly.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.