On my drive down Oracle Rd. I again saw many empty buildings . I saw empty Toys Are us , Babies Are us, Borders, Sports Authority, and many more .I turned east on Ft. Lowell. I do not know where city borders are, but this general feeling of decay and neglect is pervasive.. It is like a disease rendering the old Pueblo in need of Emergency Room help. This dreary aspect affects all who callTucson home. Council members go after large employers( ie: Cat) and downtown improvement such as bars, dining etc. Minutes away is devastation of emptiness and the dearth of lively business and prosperity. Stop approving scooters projects, denying companies future contracts for inappropriate political reasons. Use your time to help small business still struggling. Put a real effort into neighborhood revisions with empty buildings used for community centers, small parks for locals to use . Buildings create jobs . Adjust to the changing retail environment. Drive down the streets without blinders on, but avoid potholes. Tucson mustn't lose its' charm .
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.