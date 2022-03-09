Letter: Tucson City Planning

Re: the March 6 article "City's $400K climate plan is causing a stir."
I wonder why the City of Tucson with an excellent university in town and two more in state, has not considered consulting with them for locally sourced concept plans.
They would be much more attuned to local issues and constraints than a firm many miles and climate factors away.
Too often there is no concept of the unique environment that is Arizonia, now, and in the future.
It could be a project of amazing ingenuity as well as giving city, students and faculty in several fields an amazing collaborative experience.
Even with generous funding it would be much less expensive and locally sourced,as we are so often encouraged to do in our daily lives.
Pan Lambert
Tubac
