 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson City Planning
View Comments

Letter: Tucson City Planning

  • Comments

Re: the March 6 article "City's $400K climate plan is causing a stir."

I wonder why the City of Tucson with an excellent university in town and two more in state, has not considered consulting with them for locally sourced concept plans.

They would be much more attuned to local issues and constraints than a firm many miles and climate factors away.

Too often there is no concept of the unique environment that is Arizonia, now, and in the future.

It could be a project of amazing ingenuity as well as giving city, students and faculty in several fields an amazing collaborative experience.

Even with generous funding it would be much less expensive and locally sourced,as we are so often encouraged to do in our daily lives.

Pan Lambert

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News