Is this proposal a surprise? NO!! There is always an environmentalist that wants to control for others on their terms. Claiming that eliminating the stockholders will reduce consumers electric service costs is questionable in comparison to other means of producing electricity. The problem is actual cost, maintenance and replacement without subsidy. If the city wants to test this theory, fine, set up a generating function to provide electric power to city offices and report on the results for a number of years. This option can be tested on a small scale to determine if there is a means to provide long term cost effective electric service, however, this test must stand alone without any subsidies to cover the costs. The biggest concern is not the immediate results but the costs of purchase, service and replacement over the life of the equipment. This is not a ten year test but forever.