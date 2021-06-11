 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson City Water Proposed Rate Increase
View Comments

Letter: Tucson City Water Proposed Rate Increase

  • Comments

The Tucson Water Department issue appears more a political issue than water issue. The Tucson City Council should attempt to get Tucson Water back to the drawing board, before raising more money for the Department to spend. Developing a cost of service analysis to see what it actually cost to deliver the water to areas it serves would be a good start. Prioritizing water by rate for various users including residential use should occur. And according to a past retired employee, the Department is so top heavy with supervision that it makes it costly to operate. Government many times finds it easier to raise more taxpayer money than fix the problems. Hopefully the Tucson City Council will not take that option. Genuine water issues should become the concern, replacing the politics and raising money.

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shaming the shamers

Re Pudge Johnson's May 24 letter "Sick of shamers always butting in." He apparently thinks the best way to discourage people from shaming othe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News