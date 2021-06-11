Letter: Tucson City Water Proposed Rate Increase

The Tucson Water Department issue appears more a political issue than water issue. The Tucson City Council should attempt to get Tucson Water back to the drawing board, before raising more money for the Department to spend. Developing a cost of service analysis to see what it actually cost to deliver the water to areas it serves would be a good start. Prioritizing water by rate for various users including residential use should occur. And according to a past retired employee, the Department is so top heavy with supervision that it makes it costly to operate. Government many times finds it easier to raise more taxpayer money than fix the problems. Hopefully the Tucson City Council will not take that option. Genuine water issues should become the concern, replacing the politics and raising money.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.