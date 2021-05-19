 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson City Water Proposed Rate Increase
View Comments

Letter: Tucson City Water Proposed Rate Increase

  • Comments

Everyone likes to be treated equitably. The Tucson City Council is proposing a large increase in water rates for unincorporated Pima County areas serviced by Tucson City Water. Not because it cost more to provide the service, but because they want more funding for poor areas in Tucson. News! There are plenty of fixed, retired lower income people who also live in unincorporated Pima County who have trouble paying their bills! And increasing their water bill hundreds of dollars is significant. They pay sales taxes in the City, support City projects and non profits from the Art Museum, United Way, Red Cross, etc. If the City wants these people to support Tucson, the City should treat them equitably. A city resident committee opposes it, Pima County opposes it, and businesses and residents in Tucson should oppose it. All of us want to support Tucson and make it better.

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News