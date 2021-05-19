Letter: Tucson City Water Proposed Rate Increase

Everyone likes to be treated equitably. The Tucson City Council is proposing a large increase in water rates for unincorporated Pima County areas serviced by Tucson City Water. Not because it cost more to provide the service, but because they want more funding for poor areas in Tucson. News! There are plenty of fixed, retired lower income people who also live in unincorporated Pima County who have trouble paying their bills! And increasing their water bill hundreds of dollars is significant. They pay sales taxes in the City, support City projects and non profits from the Art Museum, United Way, Red Cross, etc. If the City wants these people to support Tucson, the City should treat them equitably. A city resident committee opposes it, Pima County opposes it, and businesses and residents in Tucson should oppose it. All of us want to support Tucson and make it better.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.