Letter: Tucson Climate Consultant
Letter: Tucson Climate Consultant

Re: the March 6 article "City's $400K climate plan is causing a stir."

I have just read your frontpage article "City's 400K climate plan is causing a stir".

Let me get this straight- Tucson needs an outside firm to create a plan that already exists in numerous forms in numerous cities and states? No one else has already invented this wheel and would be willing to share it or split the cost for one?

And finally, we have The University of Arizona's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) smack dab in the middle of the city with a whole department focused on the environment, yet Tucson's powers that be decide to hire a firm from the UK?? Wow. But then, it's only tax money, nothing to worry about.

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

