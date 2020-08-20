Letter: Tucson.com political oozes political bias

After reading "TUSD closes elementary school after 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19" by
Danyelle Khmara, I was surprised to learn that these were two staff members, not students who were infected. Its obvious that these two were not screened properly before classes started. The decision to close was obviously driven by politics, not data. Instead of handicapping our youth, they should have suspended the adults to remove the threat.
Chris Ehrentraut
Midtown
