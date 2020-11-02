Letter: Tucson Cop Intimidation

Re: 25 October column, “Partisan Union Cops....” Mr. Steller, you are so correct: Your standing among hundreds of readers, particularly those of the conservative persuasion, is fast eroding. I recall looking forward to your column, with its well-reasoned, fair logic.
Now, however, you have joined hands with the Tucson liberal crazies and jumped into the deep end. Do you hold that individual Tucson police officers do not share your right to have political opinions? Do you have some inside information about secret police plans to disrupt the Tucson election process? Do you think so little of the average Tucson voter that you are convinced the mere sight of a badge and weapon would be a voting deterrent?
Please share with us the specifics of the “voter intimidation” to which you refer. Armed intervention? Strong-arm coercion? Otherwise, we’ll just have to assume that you think anyone with an affinity for President Trump is automatically a menace to society.
Glenn Perry
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
