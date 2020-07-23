Letter: Tucson & County Trash Eyesores

I was wondering if the Star would address the City and County and illegal dumping and general cumulative filth that is pervasive throughout the city and county. It is not only an eyesore but a real and present public health hazard. I realize the homeless folks on the most part, don't have much of a choice and are stuck with living in it.
Face the fact that it is going to need cleaning up sooner or later. It might as well be now, before disease comes out of the whole mess. I propose that the City and County provide portable toilets and trash dumpsters in critical areas throughout the city and county. I also think the mayor and council along with the county board of supervisors should roll up their sleeves and go out to the sites and give a hand. A gesture of goodwill and to show the folks they know the meaning of hard work.
Wesley Tucker
Northwest side
