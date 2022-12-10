Letter: Tucson Crime free coalition

Re: the Dec. 4 article "Solutions needed for growing homeless problem."
I read with great interest the article about the Tucson crime free coalition advocating a get tough approach on homelessness. One of the leaders who owns several restaurants was against the curfew when large numbers of people were sick and dying. It seems his business interests are more important than public health. And yes homelessness is a problem. I wonder if this individual has done anything to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing
David Moore
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.