Soon Tucson residents will vote on Prop 205, which would make Tucson a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants, restricting cooperation between city departments, i.e., the Tucson Police Department (TPD), and the federal law enforcement agencies. It would likely violate state law. But, what is a city resident to think when so many entities here have been supportive of illegal immigrants. The Tucson City Council and their anti-immigration enforcement rhetoric, the AZ Star with their continual sympathetic stories and opinions about "migrants", both legal and illegal. TPD Chief Magnus, who has repeatedly separated his department from any immigration enforcement issues, saying they "are not the Border Patrol", and severely restricting his departmental officers from enforcing state law SB1070. So after constantly hearing, reading and consuming all of this pro-illegal immigrant stuff, it will of no surprise if Tucson residents pass Prop 205. If they do, it will be the result of what the Tucson City Council, the AZ Star, and Chief Magnus have sowed into their minds!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.